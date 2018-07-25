Guyana squash team suffer mixed fortunes

Guyana’s squash team began the team event at this year’s Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC) with a win and loss yesterday in Colombia.

The men’s team strolled past Panama 3-0 with Jason Ray Khalil defeating Adrian Prado 11-1, 11-0, 11-4 while Sunil Seth got past David Varela 11-2, 11-4, 11-5.

Nyron Joseph completed the sweep without dropping a point, winning 11-0, 11-0, 11-0 in the final match.

The team will next face number two seed and the host Colombia.

The female team however lost to Barbados 1-2…..