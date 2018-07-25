Lowe stopped by Diaz in quarters

Guyana’s top female table tennis player Trenace Lowe, bowed out the ongoing Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC) Games in Colombia after she was defeated by Puerto Rico’s Melanie Diaz.

Lowe lost the match by a 2-4 margin. She dropped the first set 6-11 but took the second 11-8 to keep her hopes alive.

Diaz, however, who is ranked 178 on the International Table Tennis Federation’s ranking board, to Lowe’s 390, displayed her superiority to take the next two sets 11-9, 11-5 for a 3-1 lead against the Guyanese.

Lowe, nonetheless, took the fifth set 11-9 but eventually surrendered the match after Diaz took the final set 11-6 to end the Guyanese’s medal hopes.