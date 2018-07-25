Sports

Smart move!

—Cellsmart onboard with 5th annual Mohamed’s Enterprise Futsal tournament

By Staff Writer
Cellsmart Manager Oshell Bourne (left) hands over the sponsorship cheque to Aubrey Major jr yesterday morning.

The fifth annual New Era Entertainment organised Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil Futsal tournament, received timely support yesterday morning from Cellsmart Guyana at the company’s Avenue of the Republic branch office. 

Cellsmart, which is a branch of telecommunications giant; Digicel, is one of the first supporters of what has turned out to be Linden’s Premier Futsal tournament.

At the Avenue of the Republic office, Cellsmart Manager Oshell Bourne handed over a cheque to Director of New Era, Aubrey Major Jr., during a simple but significant presentation ceremony…..

