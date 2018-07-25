Smart move!

The fifth annual New Era Entertainment organised Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil Futsal tournament, received timely support yesterday morning from Cellsmart Guyana at the company’s Avenue of the Republic branch office.

Cellsmart, which is a branch of telecommunications giant; Digicel, is one of the first supporters of what has turned out to be Linden’s Premier Futsal tournament.

At the Avenue of the Republic office, Cellsmart Manager Oshell Bourne handed over a cheque to Director of New Era, Aubrey Major Jr., during a simple but significant presentation ceremony…..