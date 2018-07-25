Taylor in line to face Surrey after penning Somerset contract

LONDON, CMC – West Indies fast bowler Jerome Taylor will make his debut for Somerset on Friday against Surrey, after signing up for the last nine group stage matches of the county’s T20 Blast campaign.

The 34-year-old will also be available for the knockout stages of the championship, carded for late August, once Somerset qualify.

Somerset currently lie third in the South Group on six points after winning three of their first five matches.

“I’m really excited to be joining Somerset for the Vitality Blast,” said Jamaican Taylor.

“It’s a real honour to join such a prestigious club and I hope that I can help bring my experience to what looks like a really exciting group of young players.”

Taylor made his name in Tests, taking 130 wickets from 46 Tests as a spearhead for the Caribbean side but has since focussed his attention to the shorter formats.

He has picked up 33 wickets from 30 T20 Internationals and 104 scalps from 89 T20s overall, and represented the Windies as recently as the tour of New Zealand last December.

Director of cricket Andy Hurry said Taylor’s acquisition had been a major boost for the club.

“We are delighted to have secured such a high-quality player for the business end of the Vitality Blast,” Hurry said.

“He brings with him a wealth of International T20 experience and is a player who can really impact games with the ball, both with the new ball and especially at the end of an innings.”