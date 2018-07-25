Yhip’s Bakery on board with Guinness Cage Street-ball tourney

Yhip’s Bakery of Alexander and Robb Street, threw their support behind the 2nd Annual Guinness Cage Street-ball Competition, donating an undisclosed sum on Monday at the entity’s location.

The Bakery Establishment which has been in existence for more than 70 years, is synonymous with sports development and their goodwill is another example of the entity’s longstanding appreciation and affection for the respective disciplines

.Making the presentation on behalf of the company was rugby coach Troy Yhip, who presented the cheque to Principal Rawle Welch…..