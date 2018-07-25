Sports

Yhip’s Bakery on board with Guinness Cage Street-ball tourney

By Staff Writer
Yhip’s Bakery representative Troy Yhip (right) hands over the cheque to Three Peat Promotions Rawle Welch on Monday.

Yhip’s Bakery of Alexander and Robb Street, threw their support behind the 2nd Annual Guinness Cage Street-ball Competition, donating an undisclosed sum on Monday at the entity’s location.

The Bakery Establishment which has been in existence for more than 70 years, is synonymous with sports development and their goodwill is another example of the entity’s longstanding appreciation and affection for the respective disciplines

.Making the presentation on behalf of the company was rugby coach Troy Yhip, who presented the cheque to Principal Rawle Welch…..

More in Sports

Smart move!

Basic TT umpiring course commences today

Guinness grand finale set for Providence National Stadium

Bangladesh looking to seal series,

By

Car Care sponsors Billingy’s Pre-Cadet venture

By

Lowe stopped by Diaz in quarters

Taylor in line to face Surrey after penning Somerset contract

Agricola Red Triangle whip Herstelling Raiders 7-2

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web