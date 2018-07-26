Sports

CAC Games: Guyana hammer Guatemala to book semi-final spot

- Bell records hat trick 

By Staff Writer
Guyana’s hockey team currently participating in the ongoing CAC Games 

Guyana’s male hockey team yesterday showed little mercy against Guatemala by hammering the Spanish speaking nation 8-0 to reach the semi-finals of the ongoing Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC) in Colombia. 

The win was the most dominant offensive performance of the tournament up to this point; it came on the back of a Jerazeno Bell’s hat-trick which came in the 31st, 46th and 52nd minute respectively. ….

Man United’s Mata keen to end Spain exile under Enrique

Ex-Middlesex and England wicketkeeper Murray dies aged 83

Windies win last over thriller

