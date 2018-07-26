Sports

Downes cruises to 8th GBTI singles title

By
Anthony Downes

Battling against the rain, a knee injury and a resurgent Johnathan Fagundes, Anthony Downes cemented his place as the top senior male tennis player by claiming his eighth consecutive men’s singles title on the final night of the Guyana Tennis Association (GTA)/ Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) championships yesterday.

In a match that was one-sided but nevertheless enjoyed by the handful of spectators that gathered at the GBTI Recreational Centre, Bel Air, the charismatic Fagundes played with flare and enthusiasm despite being in only his second tournament having last participated in a tournament some four years ago.  The one-sided nature of the contest was evident as Fagundes exerted a lot of energy scampering around the court compared to Downes who graced his half with ease to win 4-0 in both sets…..

