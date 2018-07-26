Tridents sign banned Smith for T20 campaign

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Deposed Australia captain Steve Smith will turn out for Barbados Tridents in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League, organisers announced yesterday.

The 29-year-old, the world’s leading Test batsman, will replace Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib-al-Hasan who “is no longer available for the tournament”, the CPL statement said.

Head coach Robin Singh said despite the regret of Shakib’s absence, Smith would add value to the Tridents lineup.

“It is a huge blow to lose Shakib for the tournament but in Steve Smith we have a truly world-class replacement who can help to bring power to our batting lineup,” he noted.

“As a man who has played cricket at the highest level all over the world we are very confident that Smith will be a big success with the Tridents.”

Smith copped controversy last March when he was found guilty of ball tampering during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

He was subsequently slapped with a 12-month ban for his actions by Cricket Australia and stripped of the captaincy.

However, while he is barred from playing international and state cricket, Smith is free to play in tournaments outside of Australia.

As such, last month he turned out in the inaugural Global T20 Canada for Toronto Nationals.

The CPL runs from August 8 to September 16, with the Tridents opening their campaign against against Guyana Amazon Warriors on August 12 in Georgetown.