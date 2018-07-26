Sports

West Front Road-Gold is Money, Tiger Bay clash in virtual final

By Staff Writer
Flashback-Scenes from the last year’s action in the GT-Beer ‘Keep Ya Five Alive’ Football Championship at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

In what could easily be considered a final, defending champion West Front Road-Gold is Money will oppose Tiger Bay tonight in the GT-Beer ‘Keep Ya Five Alive’ Football Championship round of 16 stage at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

The reigning kings of the event struggled in their first matchup due to their porous defensive line, which resulted in a nerve wracking victory via a penalty shoot-out.

Improvements will be needed if they are to emerge victorious and stand a chance to successfully retain their championship. It will not be an easy assignment, as Tiger Bay possesses the necessary quality to defeat any team…..

More in Sports

Downes cruises to 8th GBTI singles title

By

CAC Games: Guyana hammer Guatemala to book semi-final spot

CAC Games…. Guyana squash teams title hopes dented

Guptill cherishing reunion with Barbadian star Smith

Johnson looks to take sting out of missed cut in Canada

Johnson looks to take sting out of missed cut in Canada

Ozil looks forward to friendlies, avoids retirement talk

Ozil looks forward to friendlies, avoids retirement talk

Schwartzman marches past Masur into Hamburg quarters, Verdasco bows out

Schwartzman marches past Masur into Hamburg quarters, Verdasco bows out

Smart move!

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web