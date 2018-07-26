West Front Road-Gold is Money, Tiger Bay clash in virtual final

In what could easily be considered a final, defending champion West Front Road-Gold is Money will oppose Tiger Bay tonight in the GT-Beer ‘Keep Ya Five Alive’ Football Championship round of 16 stage at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

The reigning kings of the event struggled in their first matchup due to their porous defensive line, which resulted in a nerve wracking victory via a penalty shoot-out.

Improvements will be needed if they are to emerge victorious and stand a chance to successfully retain their championship. It will not be an easy assignment, as Tiger Bay possesses the necessary quality to defeat any team…..