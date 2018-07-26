Windies win last over thriller

A memorable century from Shimron Hetmyer and a pair of tight overs at the end of the innings helped West Indies keep the series alive despite half centuries from the three most senior batsmen in the Bangladesh side emerging with a four-run win in the second One Day International (ODI)at National Stadium Providence yesterday.

Playing in the first Day and Night match at the venue, Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and sent West Indies in to bat.

Hetmyer duly smashed a belligerent 93-ball 125 that propelled West Indies to 271 all out.

He shared in a century stand with Rovman Powell who made 44 but Bangladesh fought back valiantly with two half century partnerships and fifties from Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim…..