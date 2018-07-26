Sports

Windies win last over thriller

—Hetmyer century helps keep series alive

The West Indies team celebrates its last gasp win over Bangladesh in the second day/night one dayer last night at the Providence National Stadium.(Orlando Charles photo)

A memorable century from Shimron Hetmyer and a pair of tight overs at the end of the innings helped West Indies keep the series alive despite half centuries from the three most senior batsmen in the Bangladesh side emerging  with a four-run win in the second One Day International (ODI)at National Stadium Providence yesterday.

Playing in the first Day and Night match at the venue, Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and sent West Indies in to bat.

Hetmyer duly smashed a belligerent 93-ball 125 that propelled West Indies to 271 all out.

He shared in a century stand with Rovman Powell who made 44 but Bangladesh fought back valiantly with two half century partnerships and fifties from Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim…..

