Banks DIH Inter-Dept Domino Championship

Trisco and Central Service secured contrasting victories, when the Banks Ltd Inter-Department Domino Championship, continued on Wednesday evening at the Thirst Park Sports Club.

Trisco recorded 78 games to best the duo of Power Generation and Pre-Sellers. Power Generation finished on 67 games to secure their place in the next round.On the other hand, Pre-Sellers finished on 63 games and was eliminated from the championship.

It was a clinical performance from Trisco, who led from start to finish in the matchup. Trisco raced off to the early lead, after tallying 17 games, with Power Generation and Pre-Sellers following on nine and eight games apiece…..