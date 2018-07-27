Sports

Joseph reprimanded after breaching ICC code of conduct

By Staff Writer
Alzarri Joseph

GEORGETOWN, CMC – West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been reprimanded and handed one demerit point after being found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during Wednesday’s ODI against Bangladesh.

The 21-year-old Joseph received an official reprimand following his actions towards Bangladeshi opening batsman Anamul Haque in the second ODI in Guyana which the Windies won by three runs.

