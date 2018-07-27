Lusignan Open set for 4 – 5 August

The Lusignan Open is slated for the weekend of 4th – 5th August, at the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC), and it will be the first look at the talented players who are expected to compete in the Guyana Open set for 3rd – 4th November.

According to a media release from the LGC, it is an Open tournament which permits any player with a verified handicap to participate. The registration fee is $7,000 and players are required to complete their registrations by 4 pm on 2nd August. Non-members, with the exception of Lusignan residents and caddies, will pay greens fees, in addition to tournament fees.

Practice rounds will be played on Friday, 3rd August, followed by a cocktail/media event at the clubhouse at 6:00 pm where the draw will be announced. Tee off times are 12:30 pm on Saturday and 10:00 am on Sunday.

Prizes will be awarded for the first three places with the Best Gross Overall, and similarly for the Best Net in all three flights. There will also be prizes for the longest drive and nearest to the pin on Day Two which will be showcased at the conclusion of the round. All players will participate in front of the crowds on Tee box #1 for the long drive title down fairway #1, and then hit to the #9 green from #1 Tee box, for nearest to the pin. The awards ceremony will commence at 4:00 pm on Sunday.