National Championships kick off tonight at Pouderoyen

Guinness Greatest of the Streets

By Staff Writer
Flashback-Scene from the West Demerara leg of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship, at the Pouderoyen Tarmac between Hustlers and Brothers United.

All roads will lead to the Pouderoyen Tarmac tonight, when the eagerly anticipated Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Championship, commences with eight fixtures.

In the opening fixture at 19:00hrs, West Side Ballers oppose Silver Bullets, while ESPN will match skills with Disconnection in the second matchup from 19:30hrs.

The third contest will pit Leopold Street against Dave & Celina’s from 20:00hrs, while Showstoppers engage Swag Entertainment in the fourth affair at 20:30hrs…..

Banks DIH Inter-Dept Domino Championship

IOC tells U.S. to clean up its own doping house

Lusignan Open set for 4 – 5 August

