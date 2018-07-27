National Championships kick off tonight at Pouderoyen

All roads will lead to the Pouderoyen Tarmac tonight, when the eagerly anticipated Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Championship, commences with eight fixtures.
In the opening fixture at 19:00hrs, West Side Ballers oppose Silver Bullets, while ESPN will match skills with Disconnection in the second matchup from 19:30hrs.
The third contest will pit Leopold Street against Dave & Celina’s from 20:00hrs, while Showstoppers engage Swag Entertainment in the fourth affair at 20:30hrs…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Sports
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web