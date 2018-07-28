Banks onboard Guyana Cup Horse Race meet

Local beverage giants Banks DIH Limited is the beverage sponsor of the 12th Annual Guyana Cup Horse Race Meeting billed for August 19th at the Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast Berbice.

The announcement was made during the handing over to the Championship Trophy by Banks DIH Limited to the organisers during a simple ceremony at the Company’s Head office at Thirst Park on Friday.

Alisha Mohamed, wife of Nasrudeen Mohamed, promoter of the event received the Trophy from Banks DIH Limited representative Shenisa Fredericks in the presence of Outdoor Events Manager Mortimer Stewart, and officials company officials…..