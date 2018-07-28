Sports

Banks onboard Guyana Cup Horse Race meet

By Staff Writer
Banks DIH Limited representative Shenisa Fredericks hands over the Championship Trophy to Alisha Mohamed of the organizing committee while Mortimer Stewart, Rawle Nedd (Banks Beer Manager) and Dennisa Paton look on.

Local beverage giants Banks DIH Limited is the beverage sponsor of the 12th Annual Guyana Cup Horse Race Meeting billed for August 19th at the Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast Berbice.

The announcement was made during the handing over to the Championship Trophy by Banks DIH Limited to the organisers during a simple ceremony at the Company’s Head office at Thirst Park on Friday.

Alisha Mohamed, wife of Nasrudeen Mohamed, promoter of the event received the Trophy from Banks DIH Limited representative Shenisa Fredericks in the presence of Outdoor Events Manager Mortimer Stewart, and officials company officials…..

More in Sports

WI chance for rare series win

By

Van Lange gets the better of Krystian Sahadeo

Tiger Bay sends defending champs packing

Hetmyer adds name to one day century makers in Guyana list

Georgetown clubs willing to support IMC

Georgetown clubs willing to support IMC

Basketball players, officials to be rewarded financially today

Basketball players, officials to be rewarded financially today

Recuperating Joseph needs time to fully recover, says Benjamin

Recuperating Joseph needs time to fully recover, says Benjamin

Thomas set to win Tour as fading Froome drops down to fourth

Thomas set to win Tour as fading Froome drops down to fourth

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web