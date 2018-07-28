Basketball players, officials to be rewarded financially today

The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation [GABF] will stage an Awards Ceremony today to honour the players and management staff for their historic triumph at the CBC Pre-Qualifiers in Suriname.
The event will be staged at the Burnham Court from 18:00hrs and will witness each member of the playing and management staff receiving medals and $GYD100, 000 for the accomplishment. This was revealed by GABF President Nigel Hinds. ….
