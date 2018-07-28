Sports

Basketball players, officials to be rewarded financially today

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation [GABF] will stage an Awards Ceremony today to honour the players and management staff for their historic triumph at the CBC Pre-Qualifiers in Suriname.

The event will be staged at the Burnham Court from 18:00hrs and will witness each member of the playing and management staff receiving medals and $GYD100, 000 for the accomplishment. This was revealed by GABF President Nigel Hinds. ….

Georgetown clubs willing to support IMC

Recuperating Joseph needs time to fully recover, says Benjamin

Thomas set to win Tour as fading Froome drops down to fourth

