Georgetown clubs willing to support IMC

By Staff Writer

Member clubs of the Georgetown Football Association [GFA], have expressed their willingness and readiness to support the recently installed GFA Interim Management Committee [IMC].

This was revealed to Guyana Football Federation [GFF] President Wayne Forde during a meeting staged on Wednesday at the Sleepin International Hotel. At the forum, the representatives of the clubs officially met the members of the IMC.

Trevor Williams, Chairman of the IMC, stated that he is willing to serve in his capacity and advocated an open engagement approach to enable a mutually beneficial relationship…..

Basketball players, officials to be rewarded financially today

Recuperating Joseph needs time to fully recover, says Benjamin

Thomas set to win Tour as fading Froome drops down to fourth

