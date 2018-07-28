Hetmyer adds name to one day century makers in Guyana list

By Charwayne Walker

When Berbice’s pugnacious left hander Shimron Hetmyer reached three figures against Bangladesh at the Providence Cricket Stadium in the second ODI in the IPAY sponsored series, the flamboyant former West Indies Under 19 skipper had joined a distinguished group of players who walked the plank with ODIs centuries in Guyana.

First to achieve the feat was Desmond Leo Haynes, the legendary Barbados’ opener put Australia to the sword with a magnificent unbeaten 133 at the Albion Sports Complex ground in Berbice in 1984. At the same venue, the following year, Haynes again had the Albion Sports Complex in a frenzy. This time New Zealand were the sufferers as his unbeaten 145 gave the West Indies victory by 130 runs.

Pakistan’s Javed Miandad was the next ODI century maker in Guyana but his unbeaten even 100 failed to save Pakistan from a seven-wicked defeat against the West Indies at GCC Bourda in 1988…..