Sports

Tiger Bay sends defending champs packing

By Staff Writer
Jermaine Samuels (left) of Silver Bullets and Selwyn Williams of Back Circle tussling for possession of the ball during their round of 16 clash at the National Gymnasium in the GT-Beer ‘Keep Ya Five Alive’ Futsal Championships.

A new champion will be crowed in the GT-Beer ‘Keep Ya Five Alive’ futsal tournament, as Tiger Bay crushed the incumbent Gold is Money 5-1 in the round of 16 stage on Thursday.

It was a clinical performance from the Tiger Bay unit at the National Gymnasium, who exploited a lethargic Gold is Money unit.

Despite surrendering an eight minute goal to Randolph Wagner, Tiger Bay secured the victory, as they recorded five unanswered goals…..

More in Sports

Banks onboard Guyana Cup Horse Race meet

WI chance for rare series win

By

Van Lange gets the better of Krystian Sahadeo

Hetmyer adds name to one day century makers in Guyana list

Georgetown clubs willing to support IMC

Georgetown clubs willing to support IMC

Basketball players, officials to be rewarded financially today

Basketball players, officials to be rewarded financially today

Recuperating Joseph needs time to fully recover, says Benjamin

Recuperating Joseph needs time to fully recover, says Benjamin

Thomas set to win Tour as fading Froome drops down to fourth

Thomas set to win Tour as fading Froome drops down to fourth

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web