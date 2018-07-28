Tiger Bay sends defending champs packing

A new champion will be crowed in the GT-Beer ‘Keep Ya Five Alive’ futsal tournament, as Tiger Bay crushed the incumbent Gold is Money 5-1 in the round of 16 stage on Thursday.
It was a clinical performance from the Tiger Bay unit at the National Gymnasium, who exploited a lethargic Gold is Money unit.
Despite surrendering an eight minute goal to Randolph Wagner, Tiger Bay secured the victory, as they recorded five unanswered goals…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Sports
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web