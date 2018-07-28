Tiger Bay sends defending champs packing

A new champion will be crowed in the GT-Beer ‘Keep Ya Five Alive’ futsal tournament, as Tiger Bay crushed the incumbent Gold is Money 5-1 in the round of 16 stage on Thursday.

It was a clinical performance from the Tiger Bay unit at the National Gymnasium, who exploited a lethargic Gold is Money unit.

Despite surrendering an eight minute goal to Randolph Wagner, Tiger Bay secured the victory, as they recorded five unanswered goals…..