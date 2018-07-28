Van Lange gets the better of Krystian Sahadeo

National player Jonathan van Lange defeated Krystian Sahadeo in specially arranged U13 competition among national players at the West Demerara table tennis camp held recently.
Alexander De Abreu and Colin Wong were joint third.
The camp was sponsored by Payless Variety Store and was conducted by Muniram Persaud. According to a press release, the average daily attendance at the camp was 22 participants ranging from seven to 21 years old and at the conclusion of the camp, Issiah Sahadeo was named the Most valuable Player and Andell Austin, the Most Improved Player…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Sports
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web