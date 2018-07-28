Sports

Van Lange gets the better of Krystian Sahadeo

By Staff Writer
Some of the participants from the camp display the trophies won at the Payless sponsored competition which followed the cam’s conclusion.

National player Jonathan van Lange defeated Krystian Sahadeo in specially arranged U13 competition among national players at the West Demerara table tennis camp held recently.

Alexander De Abreu and Colin Wong were joint third.

The camp was sponsored by Payless Variety Store and was conducted by Muniram Persaud. According to a press release, the average daily attendance at the camp was 22 participants ranging from seven to 21 years old and at the conclusion of the camp, Issiah Sahadeo was named the Most valuable Player and Andell Austin, the Most Improved Player…..

Georgetown clubs willing to support IMC

Basketball players, officials to be rewarded financially today

Recuperating Joseph needs time to fully recover, says Benjamin

Thomas set to win Tour as fading Froome drops down to fourth

