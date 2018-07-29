Boxers bow out of CAC games

Guyana’s Keevin Allicock and Colin ‘superman’ Lewis both bowed out of the boxing competition at the Central America and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Columbia on Friday night.

In the 64kg light welterweight category quarterfinals, Lewis was fought Roberto Zarinana from Mexico, going the distance. However, the Mexican won 4-1.

Lewis, speaking with Stabroek Sport said “the fight was not hard or anything” noting that he gave it his all.

The Guyana Defence Force boxer added that he will not be setback by this but continue to elevate his skills and make Guyana proud.

Eariler, Lewis advanced by defeating Stevenso Onealt Mayorga of Nicaragua in a commanding judges’ decision with all five favouring the Guyanese.

Meanwhile, Allicock, who fought El Salvador’s Christian Jimenez, also lost a close 2-3 decision in the 56kg bantamweight quarterfinals.

By virtue, Allicock finished fifth in his group.