Defending champs through to semi-finals

Defending national champions Dave & Celina’s All-Stars and fellow Linden unit Silver Bullets sealed their berths to the semi-final round when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Championship commenced on Friday at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.

The titlist, earned their place in the final four section following victories over Leopold Street and Swag Entertainment respectively, sending a stern warning to the remaining challengers.

Dave & Celina’s defeated Leopold Street 1-0 on penalty kicks after regulation time ended scoreless in their opening match…..