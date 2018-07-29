Sports

Dindyal lone Guyanese in WI U-16 tour of England

By Staff Writer
Mavindra Dindyal (right) and his father “Teddy”

National Under-15 batsman, Mavindra Dindyal is the lone Guyanese in the West Indies U16 team to tour England in August.

Dindyal, who finished as the leading run getter in the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-15 tournament, stroked an impressive 98 in the final against eventual tournament winners, Barbados while sharing in partnerships worth 57 and 89 with Shamar Yearwood and Jonathon Rampersaud.

Dindyal has been a dominant force at the youth level since 2017 when he was earmarked as one for the future…..

More in Sports

Windies wait for series win continues as Tigers prevail

Defending champs through to semi-finals

Queensway Security sponsors Guinness Cage Street-ball

Boxers bow out of CAC games

Ramnarine wants U19 players to adjust and apply themselves

Hand-in-Hand gives Thuraia Thomas a helping hand

Thomas praises team work as he stands on brink of Tour title

Hamilton strikes in the wet to seize pole in Hungary

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web