Dindyal lone Guyanese in WI U-16 tour of England

National Under-15 batsman, Mavindra Dindyal is the lone Guyanese in the West Indies U16 team to tour England in August.

Dindyal, who finished as the leading run getter in the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-15 tournament, stroked an impressive 98 in the final against eventual tournament winners, Barbados while sharing in partnerships worth 57 and 89 with Shamar Yearwood and Jonathon Rampersaud.

Dindyal has been a dominant force at the youth level since 2017 when he was earmarked as one for the future…..