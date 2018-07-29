Hand-in-Hand gives Thuraia Thomas a helping hand

National U13 table tennis champion Thuraia Thomas has received sponsorship from the Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire Insurance Company in her quest to medal at the upcoming Caribbean Pre-Cadet Table Tennis Championships in the Dominican republic.

In a simple presentation at the company’s Head Office last Tuesday, Shafeena Juman, Marketing Coordinator handed over the sponsorship cheque to Thomas who will represent Guyana at the Caribbean Pre Cadet Table Tennis Championships from August 24 to September 1.

According to a press release, Juman expressed delight at being able to support the bright and talented athlete and assured that the company will always continue to support the development of sports, especially the future generation.

She also wished Ms. Thomas success at the event.

Thomas, in reply, thanked the company for their longstanding support and promised to do her best in an effort to help the Guyana team to medal at the championships.