Sports

Queensway Security sponsors Guinness Cage Street-ball

By Staff Writer
Queensway Security Services Operations Manager Clay Flatts (left) hands over the cheque to Three Peat Promotions Rawle Welch on Friday.

Renowned for its unparalleled delivery of services in the security sector, Queensway Security Services joined the growing list of sponsors to support Three Peat Promotions coordinated Guinness Cage Street-ball Championship.

The simple but significant presentation ceremony was held at the entity’s head office on Oronoque & Regent Streets on Friday.

Clay Flatts, Operations Manager of the enterprise made the presentation of an undisclosed sum to principal of Three Peat Promotions Rawle Welch. This occurred in the presence of Chief Operations Officer [COO] Lancelot Khan…..

