Ramnarine wants U19 players to adjust and apply themselves

Manager/Assistant Coach of the Guyana National Under-19 team Andy Ramnarine wants the players to apply themselves as they prepare to defend their double titles in the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-19 50 overs and three-day tournament in St. Vincent later this month.

Ramnarine, in an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport, said the team was gelling well with the majority of the players playing together since the Under-15 level.

“The team is gelling well, we had a one-week encampment and a warm-up match and I saw a lot of positives from the guys,” Ramnarine said…..