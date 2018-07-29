Windies wait for series win continues as Tigers prevail

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, CMC – Rovman Powell’s late assault proved in vain as West Indies went down to Bangladesh by 18 runs in the third and final One-Day International here yesterday, to extend their painstaking four-year wait for a series win.

Chasing 302 – their highest ever target against Bangladesh – West Indies once again lost their way in the middle overs and were restricted to 283 for six off their 50 overs.

Powell, entering at number six, top-scored with an unbeaten 74 from 41 balls to notch his second ODI half-century but lacked support down the order as the Windies lost wickets at critical moments, to tumble to their 12th defeat in 17 ODIs inside the last 12 months.

Talisman Chris Gayle struck 73 at the top of the order and stroke-maker Shai Hope chipped in with 64. However, the latter’s innings was an ultra-cautious effort and the run chase stalled leaving the Windies with too much to do over the last 10 overs.

West Indies lost the series 2-1 following a 48-run defeat in last Sunday’s opener in Georgetown and then bouncing back to win by three runs in the second ODI last Wednesday.

Left-handed opener Tamim Iqbal had earlier lashed 103 from 124 balls – his second century of the series – as Bangladesh rallied to 301 for six off their allotted 50 overs.

Mahmudullah struck an enterprising unbeaten 67 from 49 balls to provide the late momentum for the innings while Shakib-al-Hasan chipped in with 37 and Mashrafe Mortaza, 36.

Opting to bat first in the decisive affair at Warner Park, Bangladesh were provided with a solid start by Tamim, who anchored key partnerships to establish a solid platform.

Tamim, adjudged Man-of-the-Match and Man-of-the-Series, put on 35 for the first wicket with Anamul Haque (10), added 81 for the second wicket with Shakib, 36 for the third with Mushfiqur Rahim (12) and another 48 for the fourth wicket with Mahmudullah.

Captain and fast bowler Jason Holder (2-55) broke the opening stand when Anamul tugged a simple catch to Kieran Powell at mid on but Tamim and Shakib then rebuilt to ensure Bangladesh reached 116 without further loss at the half-way point of the innings.

The left-handed Shakib had faced 44 balls and struck three fours when he skied to Keemo Paul in the deep off off-spinner Ashley Nurse (2-53) and Mushfiqur lasted 14 balls before missing a scoop and having his stumps rattled by Nurse.

Mahmudullah, however, arrived to partner with Tamim and energise the latter half of the Bangladesh innings.

Tamim raised his half-century off 66 deliveries in the 22nd over and then required another 54 balls to reach his 11th ODI hundred in the 38th over.

All told, he blasted seven fours and a couple of sixes before falling in the 39th over, caught low down at square leg by Powell, mis-placing a sweep off leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo.

There was no loss of momentum on his dismissal, however, as Mashrafe joined Mahmudullah to in a fifth wicket stand which yielded 53 off 42 deliveries.

Mahmudullah blasted five fours and three sixes – the second of which raised his half-century off 44 balls. All told, Bangladesh gathered 42 runs from the last three overs as West Indies bowlers struggled at the death.

Needing to score at just over six an over, the Windies were anchored up front by Gayle who put on 53 for the opening stand with Evin Lewis (13) and a further 52 for the second wicket with Hope.

Lewis, shackled for most of his 33-ball stay, was first to fall when he tried to hit out and edged seamer Mashrafe (2-63) behind in the 11th over.

Gayle appeared focussed on a big innings, facing 66 balls and crunching seven fours and five sixes. He brought up his 49th ODI half-century off just 40 balls in the 15th over but perished in the 22nd to a catch in the deep off seamer Rubel Hossain.

Hope, dropped on 20 by Rubel off off-spinner Mehidy Hasan in the 32nd over, put on 67 from 83 balls with Shimron Hetmyer who made 30, but failed to find the acceleration required after Gayle’s departure.

He soaked up 94 balls and counted five fours, watching as Hetmyer missed a heave and was bowled by Mehidy in the 36th over and then turning down Powell’s offer for a quick single, after the left-hander charged down the pitch and was run out for four at 179 for four in the 38th over.

West Indies required 109 runs from the last 10 overs and even though Rovman Powell, who smashed five fours and four sixes, dominated a 45-run, fifth wicket stand with Hope and a 38-run, sixth wicket partnership with Holder (9), the Caribbean side came up short.