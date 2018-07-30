Sports

CAC Games: Guyana men’s hockey team defeated in bronze medal contest 

—- Ladies record consolation win to finish seventh

By Staff Writer
Gabriella Xavier  

Guyana’s men hockey team yesterday suffered a huge defeat in their bronze medal match against Trinidad and Tobago in this year’s Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC) in Colombia.  

The Twin-Island Republic took the bronze medal and the match by a 5-0 margin to extinguish Guyana’s hopes of capturing another medal at this year’s Games.  

Four of the five goals scored were either penalty strokes or corners with Tariq Marcano recording the first in the second minute while Kwan Browne netted the second, six minutes later to send Guyana 0-2 down early on. ….

