GABF honours CARICOM B/ball champs, team officials

The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation [GABF] staged an Awards Ceremony on Saturday to honour the players and management staff for their historic triumph at the Caribbean Basketball Confederation [CBC] Pre-Qualifiers in Suriname.

The event was staged at the Burnham Court which was officially re-opened to competitive play after being refurbished by the federation to the tune of 11 million dollars.

History was created on June 31st as Guyana secured International Basket-ball Federation (FIBA) AmeriCup 2021 Caribbean Pre-Qualifiers championship, defeating Antigua and Barbuda 83-70 in the final at the Anthony Nesty Sports Hall, Suriname.

The Guyanese also secured wins over Grenada, Suriname, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia and Barbados in route to the title.

Each member of the playing and management staff received medals, commemorative broaches and $GYD 100,000 for the accomplishment.

The local players that received accolades were Stanton Rose [captain], Shane Webster, Harold Adams, Orland Glasgow, Travis Burnett, Travis Belgrave, Kevon Wiggins and Timothy Thompson

The overseas players, who will receive their monies via wire transfer are Ray Victor, Anthony Moe and Denzel Devonish.

On the management side, head-coach Junior Hercules and assistant-coach Dennis Clarke also received their prizes.

GABF President Nigel Hinds, declared that the team’s triumph was very special. He thanked the players for their commitment in securing the championship, while also praising several members of the government for their assistance.

According to Hinds, the victory was a win for the nation and the accomplishment was influenced by the contributions of past players and the challenges faced by sport in the past.

Head-coach Hercules credited the historic accomplishment to the belief and hunger of the players and management staff, adding that the support from GABF was essential in realizing the dream of claiming the championship.

Rose, 19, stated it was an honour to lead the team to their historic triumph, adding that he is committed to achieving further success with the national programme.