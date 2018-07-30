“Papo” pips Richard Haniff to win Heineken golf championships

Nine-time Guyana Open champion, Nazeem “Papo” Haniff did not miss a step despite a five-year absence from the game pipping Richard Haniff to take the spoils at the fifth annual Heineken-sponsored golf tournament Saturday at the Lusignan Golf Club.
The five-time Lusignan Open winner stroked 71/7 when the dust settled, which was enough to see him edge past second-placed Richard Haniff in the A flight (0-9 handicap) category.
Richard Haniff finished with 71/9.
The newly-crowned champion said it was good to come back to winning ways having registered a win in a recent tournament as he prepares for the upcoming Guyana Open tournament…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Sports
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web