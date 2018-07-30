“Papo” pips Richard Haniff to win Heineken golf championships

Nine-time Guyana Open champion, Nazeem “Papo” Haniff did not miss a step despite a five-year absence from the game pipping Richard Haniff to take the spoils at the fifth annual Heineken-sponsored golf tournament Saturday at the Lusignan Golf Club.

The five-time Lusignan Open winner stroked 71/7 when the dust settled, which was enough to see him edge past second-placed Richard Haniff in the A flight (0-9 handicap) category.

Richard Haniff finished with 71/9.

The newly-crowned champion said it was good to come back to winning ways having registered a win in a recent tournament as he prepares for the upcoming Guyana Open tournament…..