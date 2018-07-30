Sports

“Papo” pips Richard Haniff to win Heineken golf championships

Winners’ row! Club President, Aleem Hussain (left) with the winners of the 5th annual Heineken golf tourney which took place Saturday at the Lusignan Golf Club.

Nine-time Guyana  Open champion, Nazeem “Papo” Haniff did not miss a step despite a five-year absence from the game pipping Richard Haniff to take the spoils at the fifth annual Heineken-sponsored golf tournament Saturday at the Lusignan Golf Club.

The five-time Lusignan Open winner stroked 71/7 when the dust settled, which was enough to see him edge past second-placed Richard Haniff in the A flight (0-9 handicap) category.

Richard Haniff finished with 71/9.

The newly-crowned champion said it was good to come back to winning ways having registered a win in a recent tournament as he prepares for the upcoming Guyana Open tournament…..

