Persaud eager to make CPL impact

Akshaya Persaud exemplifies waiting your turn and working hard to achieve your goals as he eagerly awaits his chance to make an impact in Guyana Amazon Warriors team as they venture towards their maiden title in the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The 21-year-old began his journey as a 17-year-old when he was first exposed to the Warriors’ set up and stayed there for three years before moving out of the Under-19 category.

Last year, Persaud was with the team as a practice bowler but this year he was snapped up in the final round of the CPL draft and now becomes a full member of the Warriors’ unit…..