Whatley grabs gold, Campbell bronze at CAC c/ships

By Staff Writer
Selvon Whatley won gold in the Masters and Middleweight categories. 

Guyana’s four-member team finished with two gold medals and a bronze at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships which concluded last night in Mexico. 

Compliments of bodybuilder, Selvon Bruce Whatley (Masters and middleweight gold medalist) and Emmerson Campbell (Men’s Physique), Team Guyana was able to earn hardware at the 45th edition of the championships held in Mexico City. 

The nation’s other representatives, Caerus Cipriani (Men’s Physique) and Alisha Fortune (Body Fitness) were not as fortunate. ….

