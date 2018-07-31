Brathwaite confident of coming out on top

As the West Indies head into the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, their skipper Carlos Brathwaite is confident his unit can come out on top.

Brathwaite, who spoke to the media at the end of the training session yesterday said his team is in pretty good form with a lot of the players coming from the Canada Global T20 and he has no problem with them just going out there and expressing themselves.

“I just want the boys to go out there and express themselves with a lot of the boys coming from Canada T20 where they did very well,” Brathwaite said…..