Den Amstel continues impressive display

Den Amstel continued their impressive displays in the Guyana Football Federation [GFF] Elite League, downing New Amsterdam [NA] United 4-0 on Sunday at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.
Delon Lanferman led the assault with a hat-trick. The burly forward found the back of the net in the 27th, 51st and 58th minute. ….
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Sports
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web