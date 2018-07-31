Sports

Den Amstel continues impressive display

By Staff Writer

Den Amstel continued their impressive displays in the Guyana Football Federation [GFF] Elite League, downing New Amsterdam [NA] United 4-0 on Sunday at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

Delon Lanferman led the assault with a hat-trick. The burly forward found the back of the net in the 27th, 51st and 58th minute. ….

