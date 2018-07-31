Sports

Enmore to host Blairmont for Freedom Cup trophy

By Staff Writer

The Enmore Community Center Cricket Club will host Blairmont Centre Cricket Club as the two face off for the inaugural Freedom Cup on Wednesday in recognition of Emancipation celebrations.

The two teams, who share a long history of shared friendship have been resurgent after a long time out of competitive cricket.

The two senior clubs will face off in a winner take all 30 overs a side hard ball competition with the first ball to bowl off from 09:30hrs…..

