Jodah spins GCC to 47-run win over Everest CC

By Staff Writer
Zachary Jodah picked 4-17 and 3-24 against Everest and Ogle respectively last weekend.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Zachary Jodah bowled superbly to see Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) race to a 47-run win over Everest Cricket Club in their Under-17 showdown on Saturday.

Everest won the toss and sent GCC into bat and they were bundled out for 126 in 30 overs, five short of their quota. Sanjay Persaud and Thaddeus Lovell both stroked 21 runs as Aaron Beharry ripped through the top order to return figures of 4-23.

In reply, Everest were rolled over for 80 inside 23 overs with Ushardiva Balgobin partnering with Ariel Tilku to put on 40…..

