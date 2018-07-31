Sports

“Pur” Persaud favourite for Emancipation Cup

-$100k up for grabs for any non-golfer who hits the ball further than the favourites

By Staff Writer
(l-r) Avashti Persaud (Director), LGC Treasurer Aasrodeen Shaw, Nadine Persaud (Director), Patanjilee “Pur” Persaud, LGC President Aleem Hussain.

Patanjalee “Pur” Persaud is among the favourites to contest the Crown Mining/Parsun Motors Emancipation Day golf tournament at the Lusignan Golf Club tomorrow.

“This is the continuation of a partnership between the LGC and Crown Mining with the future of Crown Mining here to hopefully carry us into the next two decades,” said president of the LGG Aleem Hussain.

Director of the company, Nadine Persaud noted that Patanjalee Persaud and Max Persaud, both of whom are associated with the Mining Company, have very good chances of winning…..

