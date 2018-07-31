Sports

Teams jostle for semi-final spots tonight

….Keep Ya Five Alive

By Staff Writer
Scenes from the earlier round of 16 stage GT Beer/ Keep Your Five Alive Street-ball Competition at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Four exciting quarterfinal matches will be staged this evening as teams jostle for semi-final berths in the 6th edition of the GT Beer/Keep Your Five Alive Street-ball competition at the National Gymnasium.

In the opening game from 19:00hrs, East Bank Demerara unit Rhythm Stars will match skills with the always competitive Leopold Street.

Steffon Ramsay, Kevin Gordon and siblings Orville and Dorville Stewart, will be the main threats for Rhythm Stars as they aim to secure a berth in the final four section…..

