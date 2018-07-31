Transport SC supports Hinds on U19 call up

Following Adrian Hinds’ exemplary performance in the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Inter-County Under-19 tournament, his local club, Transport and General Sports Club is throwing its support behind the young wicket-keeping/batsman.

Hinds who is due to depart with the Guyana team which will defend their one-day and three-day titles in St Vincent and the Grenadines, the management committee of the club headed by Ivor English, Vice Presidents Kenrick Fraser and Gladstone George, Secretary Abiola Craig, Assistant Secretary, Brian Galloway, Assistant Treasurer and Club Captain Shaun Massiah and committee member Richard Samuels, made a timely monetary donation to young Hinds.

“On behalf of all the members of Transport and General Sports Club, we, the management committee, would like to wish him all the best and trust that he would grasp this opportunity to showcase his talent and skills in helping Guyana to win and retain the title in both the three-day and 50 overs tournament. We urge him to be focussed and to think and perform to his best on and off the field,” said Massiah at the presentation…..