Sports

Garrett secures football scholarship to LSU

By Staff Writer
Jeremy Garrett

Fruta Conquerors star and Golden Jaguars international Jeremy Garrett has secured a football scholarship to Southeastern Conference (SEC) giants Louisiana State University (LSU).

Wayne Forde, President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) said, “I am very pleased on behalf of the executive committee of the GFF and the wider football fraternity to announce that young Jeremy Garrett has been able to secure a scholarship with the Louisiana State University Scholarship programme.”

According to Forde, “And if I can offer some background, almost five months ago the GFF started a level of engagement with coaches within the university structure of the United States and we determined that some players we be challenged to access opportunities in some of the higher ranked universities while others might be suited for community colleges and academic institutions of that level.”….

