GFA’s IMC launches Stag Beer Revival Cup competition

Following months of inactivity the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) under the recently appointed IMC, launched the Stag Beer Revival Cup yesterday at the Sleepin International Hotel, Brickdam.

The event, which is set to commence on August 12th, will feature 16 teams from under the umbrella of the GFA and the U20 teams from Elite League clubs Buxton United, Fruta Conquerors, Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and Western Tigers, battling for a top prize of $500,000.

The GFA teams are Northern Rangers, Pele, Riddim Squad, Beacon, Black Pearl, Guyana Police Force, Camptown, Eastville, Santos, Flamingo, Georgetown Football Club (GFC) and Order of Disciplines…..