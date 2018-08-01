La Rose slams GFF for secrecy over contractual terms for Johnson

Veteran journalist Allan La Rose (Ras Wadada) sat down with Stabroek Sport for an exclusive interview in which he discussed the appointment of England- born Michael Johnson as the head-coach of the Golden Jaguars Senior Men’s team.
Below are the answers to several questions posed to the experienced sports commentator.
SS:How much does Guyana stand to benefit from the appointment of Englishman Michael Johnson and given our limitations, should a home-grown approach had been taken in the appointment of the national coach?….
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Sports
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web