Shemar’s Trucking Service on board Wiltshire Emancipation Dominoes tourney

Chief Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Domino Association (GDA) Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire’s Emancipation Day dominoes competition received a boost when Shemar’s Trucking Service and Boston Pawn Shop offered support to the event.

During a simple ceremony that was conducted recently at the Company’s location on Durban Street, Lodge, Managing Director Duean Boston handed over a cheque for an undisclosed sum to Wiltshire.

Wiltshire shortly after thanking the sponsor for his support, disclosed that the tournament is an open one where teams from all across the country are invited to participate…..