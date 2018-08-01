Sports

Y.K Investments maintain support of Guinness Cage Street-ball tourney

By Staff Writer
Y.K. Investments Marlon Yenkana (left) hands over the sponsorship cheque to Three Peat Promotions’ Rawle Welch yesterday at his company’s Regent Street location.

For the second consecutive year Y.K. Investments has maintained its support of the Three Peat Promotions coordinated ‘Guinness Cage Street-ball Championships.

Yesterday, the company donated an undisclosed sum to the organisers at their Regent Street location.  Managing Director of the establishment, Marlon Yenkana, handed over the sponsorship cheque to Rawle Welch, Principal of Three Peat Promotions.

Welch, during brief remarks, thanked the company for   continuing its contribution, declaring that the tournament will be executed in a professional and disciplined manner…..

More in Sports

GFA’s IMC launches Stag Beer Revival Cup competition

La Rose slams GFF for secrecy over contractual terms for Johnson

Kohli says he has nothing to prove ahead of England tests

G’town teams Sparta Boss, Gold is Money seek semi-final spots

Garrett secures football scholarship to LSU

Organisers in overdrive as 100-day countdown begins

South Africa milestone becomes a millstone for Steyn

Anderson does not expect India’s Kohli to be as fallible as before

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web