Y.K Investments maintain support of Guinness Cage Street-ball tourney

For the second consecutive year Y.K. Investments has maintained its support of the Three Peat Promotions coordinated ‘Guinness Cage Street-ball Championships.

Yesterday, the company donated an undisclosed sum to the organisers at their Regent Street location. Managing Director of the establishment, Marlon Yenkana, handed over the sponsorship cheque to Rawle Welch, Principal of Three Peat Promotions.

Welch, during brief remarks, thanked the company for continuing its contribution, declaring that the tournament will be executed in a professional and disciplined manner…..