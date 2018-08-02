Sports

Braithwaite says performance was “professional”

By Staff Writer
Carlos Brathwaite

West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite was in high praise of his team in what he says they executed a “professional performance.”

After winning the first of the three match T20 International series against Bangladesh at Basseterre on Tuesday night, the 26-year-old all-rounder said it was all about sticking to the plan and executing as they exemplified.

“We stuck to our guns, we stuck to our plans I think we were very disciplined and we executed the plans we wanted very, very well.” Brathwaite said…..

