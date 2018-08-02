Fruta Conqueros crush NA United 7-1 to go top

Fruta Conquerors climbed atop the Guyana Football Federation [GFF] Elite League standings, crushing New Amsterdam [NA] United 7-1 on Tuesday at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

Eon Alleyne and Domini Garnett led the way for Tucville giant with respective doubles. Alleyne etched his name on the scorer’s sheet in the 28th and 65th minute while Garnett scored in the 42nd and 72nd minute.

Chipping in with goals were Dennis Edwards, Raushan Ritch and Ryan Hackett in the 31st, 35th and 85th minute respectively. ….