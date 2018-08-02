Sports

Fruta Conqueros crush NA United 7-1 to go top

By Staff Writer

Fruta Conquerors climbed atop the Guyana Football Federation [GFF] Elite League standings, crushing New Amsterdam [NA] United 7-1 on Tuesday at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

Eon Alleyne and Domini Garnett led the way for Tucville giant with respective doubles. Alleyne etched his name on the scorer’s sheet in the 28th and 65th minute while Garnett scored in the 42nd and 72nd minute.

Chipping in with goals were Dennis Edwards, Raushan Ritch and Ryan Hackett in the 31st, 35th and 85th minute respectively. ….

More in Sports

Cyclists brace for back-to-back races over the weekend

Parasnath calls upon College-Athletes to balance their academic and athletic career

Keep Ya Five Alive semis on tonight at the National Gymnasium

Audacious Russell powers Windies to series lead

Green Machine beat Costa Rica, lose to Mexico

Intensity in the field set tone for win: Brathwaite

Ramdhani eliminated at CAC

Warner ready to entertain with St Lucia Stars

Warner ready to entertain with St Lucia Stars

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web