Green Machine beat Costa Rica, lose to Mexico

Guyana’s National Rugby team the “Green Machine” got off to a blazing start with a 19-7 drubbing of Costa Rica in their opening encounter but lost to Mexico in their second match of the Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Games 2018 yesterday.

Avery Corbin saw Guyana well on their way of replicating their 2010 heroics by winning Guyana’s only gold medal by a team in the Games by securing the first try less than 90 seconds into the contest. Ronald Mayers followed up with a conversion two minutes into the first half while Jamal Angus’ try in the fifth minute say Guyana coasting to a 12-nil lead.

Costa Rica dug themselves back into the match with Benavides Monge and Rameriez Padilla landing a try and a conversion respectively to close the first half 12-7…..