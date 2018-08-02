Sports

Parasnath calls upon College-Athletes to balance their academic and athletic career

… stick to your training but do not postpone assignments

By Staff Writer
Brij Parsnath congratulates University of Guyana Team coach Mark Scott while champion female athlete Ruth Sanmoogan, second right and champion male athlete Osafa Dos Santos look on.

Brij Parasnath, International Sports Commentator/Analyst is calling upon student-athletes to learn to strike a good balance their studies with their athletics career in their pursuit of excellence at the higher levels.

Parasnath delivered the feature address at the opening ceremony of the recent inaugural Brij Parasnath National College Athletics Championships which was held at the Leonora National Track and Field Centre.

He exhorted the student-athletes who participated in the historic Championships to train hard, be focused but more importantly not to postpone assignments…..

