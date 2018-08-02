Sports

Ramdhani eliminated at CAC

-Archibald misses medal with season’s best jump

By Staff Writer

Priyanna Ramdhani’s impressive run in the Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Games 2018 came to an end in the round of 16 of the female badminton singles while her fellow countryman, Emmanuel Archibald, missed out on a medal in the men’s long jump as Guyanese showcased their skills in athletics yesterday.

Ramdhani, Guyana top female player went down 0-2 11-21 and 5-21 to Mexico’s Martinez Solis in the round of 16.

The 16-year-old had advanced to the round of 16 by eliminating Panama’s Nathalie Fedney 21-13 and 21-11…..

More in Sports

Cyclists brace for back-to-back races over the weekend

Parasnath calls upon College-Athletes to balance their academic and athletic career

Keep Ya Five Alive semis on tonight at the National Gymnasium

Audacious Russell powers Windies to series lead

Green Machine beat Costa Rica, lose to Mexico

Intensity in the field set tone for win: Brathwaite

Warner ready to entertain with St Lucia Stars

Warner ready to entertain with St Lucia Stars

Braithwaite says performance was “professional”

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web