Ramdhani eliminated at CAC

Priyanna Ramdhani’s impressive run in the Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Games 2018 came to an end in the round of 16 of the female badminton singles while her fellow countryman, Emmanuel Archibald, missed out on a medal in the men’s long jump as Guyanese showcased their skills in athletics yesterday.

Ramdhani, Guyana top female player went down 0-2 11-21 and 5-21 to Mexico’s Martinez Solis in the round of 16.

The 16-year-old had advanced to the round of 16 by eliminating Panama’s Nathalie Fedney 21-13 and 21-11…..