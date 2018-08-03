Emancipation Football Cup kicks off tonight

Businessman Lloyd Britton has partnered with the 8th of May organisation to host the Emancipation Football Cup set to start tonight.

The tournament, which will see 12 teams battling at the Beterverwagting (BV) Community Centre Ground for the top prize of $350,000, concludes on 3rd September.

Some of the East Coast villages slated to compete are Plaisance, Vryheid’s Lust, BV, Better Hope, Buxton, Golden Grove, Victoria and Ann’s Grove, along with a team representing the 8th of May organization…..