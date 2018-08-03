Sports

Emancipation Football Cup kicks off tonight

- Lloyd Britton/8th of May collaboration

By Staff Writer
Businessman Lloyd Britton presenting the cheque to Chairperson of the BV/Triumph 8th of May group, Latecia Stuart, in the presence of other executive members.

Businessman Lloyd Britton has partnered with the 8th of May organisation to host the Emancipation Football Cup set to start tonight.

The tournament, which will see 12 teams battling at the Beterverwagting (BV) Community Centre Ground for the top prize of $350,000, concludes on 3rd September.

Some of the East Coast villages slated to compete are Plaisance, Vryheid’s Lust, BV, Better Hope, Buxton, Golden Grove, Victoria and Ann’s Grove, along with a team representing the 8th of May organization…..

More in Sports

Sparta Boss, Gold is Money advance to semis

Brilliant Kohli century leaves First Test finely poised

Guyana opens title defence today

Under-14 Boys in Curacao for CFU Challenge Series

National Stadium perfect setting for finale

Roger Harper reminds DCC quartet to be good ambassadors

By

Forbes wins 200 metres

Record-breaker McMaster adds CAC title to Commonwealth honour

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web